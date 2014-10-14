Chinese developer to bring Xiongan frenzy to offshore investors
* Offshore debut to offer bond investors play on new Chinese metropolis
LONDON Oct 14 Just Retirement Group said on Tuesday it had completed its largest ever defined benefit pension de-risking deal and was confident of meeting its full-year sales targets.
The 75 million pounds ($120.44 million) deal was structured as a buy-in deal and contracted in September, it said in a statement, although it gave no further details as all the members of the scheme in question had yet to be informed.
A pension buy-in deal involves the pension scheme trustees ceding responsibility to pay the scheme members to an insurer and involves the scheme transferring a premium to the insurer, which in turn pay out income to the scheme members. ($1 = 0.6227 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)
SHANGHAI, April 17 An adviser to China's central bank has flagged that China's central bank could reduce the amount of cash banks need to hold, saying such cuts to the reserve requirement ratio would be normal given the sharp drops in its foreign exchange reserves.