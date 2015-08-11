BRIEF-Bahrain's Takaful International Q1 profit falls
Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 80,811 dinars versus 114,796 dinars year ago
Aug 11 Partnership Assurance
* CEO says Partnership Assurance deal will help firm develop new products, eye expansion into S.Africa, United States.
* CFO says both firms on track to manage businesses in accordance with Solvency II.
CEO says H1 sales for both firms should leave market 'pleasantly surprised at the significant level of business'.
* Says both boards recommend acceptance of detailed voluntary public takeover offer by Bain Capital and Cinven