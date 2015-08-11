Aug 11 Partnership Assurance

* CEO says Partnership Assurance deal will help firm develop new products, eye expansion into S.Africa, United States.

* CFO says both firms on track to manage businesses in accordance with Solvency II.

* CEO says H1 sales for both firms should leave market 'pleasantly surprised at the significant level of business'.