* Just Retirement, Partnership Assurance to merge

* All-share deal values Partnership at 668.5 mln stg

* New firm to raise 150 mln stg in new equity

LONDON, Aug 11 British retirement specialists Just Retirement Group and Partnership Assurance on Tuesday said they planned to merge in an agreed all-share deal worth 669 million pounds ($1.04 billion).

Both firms have been squeezed by changes to the British pensions and savings industry that removed any obligation to buy an annuity, or income for life, at retirement - a high margin product that is an important part of their business models.

Under the terms of the deal, Just Retirement shareholders would own around 60 percent of the enlarged group, with Partnership shareholders around 40 percent after receiving 0.834 shares in the new company for each Partnership share held.

The deal is based on a Just Retirement share price of 199 pence and a Partnership price of 166 pence and will see the new company look to raise around 150 million pounds in fresh equity, the companies said in a statement.

The boards of both have agreed to share responsibility for the running of the new firm and have the support of their private equity backers for a deal.

"Our two businesses will be bigger, stronger and more efficient together, which we believe will allow us to deliver better returns to both policyholders and shareholders," said Tom Cross Brown, Chairman of Just Retirement. ($1 = 0.6423 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop and Sinead Cruise, editing by Matt Scuffham)