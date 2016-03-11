Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
March 11Britain's Just Retirement Group Plc reported a 43 percent jump in first-half operating profit, and said its almost $1 billion acquisition of rival Partnership Assurance would complete next month.
Just Retirement said total retirement sales of 996.2 million pounds ($1.42 billion) were up more than 50 percent in the first half ended Dec. 31.
Bulk annuity sales - taking on the risk of company defined benefit pension schemes - almost doubled to 701.2 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7004 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
STRASBOURG, May 17 European Council President Donald Tusk, who will oversee the negotiations that will take Britain out of the EU, said on Wednesday he wanted other member states to be fair towards London, while retaining their unity.