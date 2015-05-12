* Nine-month sales fall 22 pct, pension reform bites
* Individual annuity sales down 59 pct
* Bulk annuity sales rise 10-fold, pipeline strong
* Firm launches new flexible drawdown pension
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, May 12 British pension reform which
reduced demand for interest-bearing annuities hit specialist
provider Just Retirement's nine-month sales, but the
outlook for newer products cushioned the impact on the share
price.
The pension changes, announced last year, mean people who
are retiring no longer needed to buy an interest-bearing annuity
with their pension pots.
Just Retirement, which listed on the stock market in 2013,
specialises in pensions for people whose unhealthy lifestyles or
poor health mean they have shorter than average life expectancy.
It is backed by private equity group Permira.
"The period before the introduction of the new pension
freedoms was always likely to be tough for our industry," said
Chief Executive Rodney Cook in a trading statement, though he
added that government plans for a secondary market in annuities
would offer new opportunities.
Total sales in the nine months to March 31 fell 22 percent
from a year earlier to 1.1 billion pounds ($1.71 billion), Just
Retirement said, though the sales figures beat a
company-supplied consensus forecast.
Individual underwritten annuity sales dropped 59 percent to
380 million pounds.
But sales of bulk annuities -- taking on the risk of company
defined benefit pension schemes -- rose tenfold to 448 million
pounds.
The UK bulk annuity market saw record sales of around 13
billion pounds last year and Cook said the pipeline was strong
and the firm expected further growth in this sector.
Just Retirement's shares fell 0.5 percent but performed
better than broader European insurance stocks, which
dropped 1.6 percent.
Just Retirement's share price more than halved following the
unexpected reforms announced last year and has only clawed back
some of those losses, with many analysts regarding it as a "buy"
at these levels.
The firm also said it was launching a new flexible
"drawdown" pension plan, which industry players see as an
increasingly popular alternative to an annuity. A drawdown
pension enables savers to vary the amount of money they withdraw
each year.
"The outlook is promising," said Barrie Cornes at Panmure
Gordon, citing the new drawdown pension and increasing demand
for medically underwritten bulk annuities and reiterating his
"buy" recommendation on the stock.
Just Retirement has also moved into the pension advice
market. Closed-life insurance business Phoenix has
contracted Just Retirement to provide simplified advice to
customers reaching retirement.
($1 = 0.6418 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Keith Weir)