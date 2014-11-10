* Sales of individual annuities down 59 pct year on year
* Increased sales of higher-margin bulk annuities
* Developing more flexible individual products
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Nov 10 British pension reform hit
annuity provider Just Retirement's quarterly sales of
individual annuities, the company said on Monday, as it looks to
other products to take up the slack.
Just Retirement, a FTSE 250 company, listed in November last
year, only a few months before the surprise reforms were
announced. The changes that come into effect in April will allow
retirees more freedom on what to do with their pension savings,
with no requirement to buy an income-providing annuity.
The company's individual annuity sales fell 59 percent year
on year to 129 million pounds ($205 million), the company said
in a trading statement for the three months to Sept. 30, its
financial first quarter. Total sales fell 42 percent to 255
million pounds.
"There is a risk of further volatility ahead of the new
rules," Finance Director Simon Thomas told reporters.
Large annuity providers such as Legal & General and
Standard Life have also seen annuity sales fall by about
50 percent since the changes were announced in March.
Insurers have looked to offset the slump by selling
so-called bulk annuities to companies wanting to outsource all
or part of their pension scheme liabilities.
Just Retirement's sales of bulk annuities rose to 25 million
pounds at Sept. 30, from 3 million pounds a year earlier.
In addition, Just Retirement last month agreed a 75 million
pound bulk deal and said on Monday that it is completing a
further 76 million pound deal this week.
Thomas said that margins on bulk sales are higher than on
individual annuities and that the company is also looking to
launch new individual products that offer flexible investment
and a regular income.
Just Retirement's stock has slumped 40 percent this year,
damaged by the pension changes, but it has been hit less
severely than rival Partnership Assurance, which has
plunged 65 percent.
Panmure analyst Barrie Cornes said the sales figures were
better than expected and represented a "buy" opportunity.
Just Retirement's shares rose 1.9 percent to 128 pence by
0826 GMT.
(1 US dollar = 0.6290 British pound)
(Editing by David Goodman)