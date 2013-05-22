May 22 Indian local search service provider Just
Dial Ltd's up to $170 million initial public offer was
subscribed 11.6 times on closing on Wednesday, in what is the
biggest IPO in the country so far this year.
The response to the equity offering signals strong investor
appetite for new shares, although bankers said this would
unlikely open up the moribund IPO market in the near term with
few medium-to-large sized issues in the pipeline.
Just Dial's IPO, in which the company's founders and private
equity investors including Sequoia Capital and Tiger Globe sold
some of their shares, is the biggest since Bharti Infratel Ltd's
about $750 million IPO in December last year.
Although 12 IPOs were launched in the Indian market in the
first quarter this year, all raised less than $100 million each.
Investors in Mumbai-based Just Dial, which offers search for
local businesses through Internet and mobile platforms, were
selling 17.5 million shares through the IPO in an indicative
price band of between 470 rupees and 543 rupees apiece.
Just Dial is benefiting from rising income levels in Asia's
third-largest economy that also has the world's second-highest
number of mobile phone connections. Cheaper smartphones have
helped fast growth in Internet usage.
Citigroup, which topped the Indian equity market
league table as bookrunner in the first quarter of this year,
and Morgan Stanley were the lead managers for the Just
Dial issue.
Just Dial had first filed papers with the regulators for an
IPO in 2011, but shelved the issue due to a sharp fall in the
markets that affected appetite for new shares.
($1 = 55.2850 rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing
by Anand Basu)