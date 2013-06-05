MUMBAI, June 4 Indian search service provider Just Dial Ltd rose 11.3 percent in its stock market debut on Wednesday from its initial public offer price after the company raised about $165 million last month in the country's biggest listing this year.

Shares in Just Dial pre-opened at 590 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, compared to its IPO price of 530 rupees a share.

The main NSE index, which has already opened, was down 0.38 percent at 0421 GMT. ($1 = 56.4450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal P.M.; Editing by Rafael Nam)