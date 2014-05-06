UPDATE 1-Paraguayan corn shipment headed for U.S. port -source
CHICAGO, April 19 A shipment of Paraguayan corn was due to arrive next month at the U.S. port of Wilmington, North Carolina, a U.S. grains trader said on Wednesday.
LONDON May 6 Just Eat Plc
* Strong financial performance has continued since 31 December 2013
* Trading is slightly ahead of management expectations in part as a result of unusually wet winter weather in UK and Northern Europe
* Orders in 3 months to 31 March 2014 increased by 51% compared to same period in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by James Davey)
CHICAGO, April 19 A shipment of Paraguayan corn was due to arrive next month at the U.S. port of Wilmington, North Carolina, a U.S. grains trader said on Wednesday.
* CEO James Murren's 2016 total compensation was $16.6 million versus $13.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: