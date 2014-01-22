Jan 22 Online takeaway service group Just Eat is
expected to launch its initial public offering in the UK by
April or May for a valuation of 700 million pounds to 900
million pounds ($1.16 billion to $1.49 billion) , the
Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The Britain-based company, which operates in 13 countries,
has appointed JPMorgan and Redpoint Ventures as advisers for the
float, according to the newspaper.
The company did not immediately respond to Reuters queries
by phone and email seeking confirmation of the IPO.
Just Eat is backed by venture capital firms Vitruvian
Partners, Index Ventures, Greylock Partners and Redpoint
Ventures.
In addition to Britain, Just Eat operates in Belgium,
Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, India, Ireland, the
Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.