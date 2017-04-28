April 28 Online food delivery company Just Eat
Plc said on Friday that Executive Chairman John Hughes
had taken a leave of absence to undergo treatment for a medical
condition.
Chief Financial Officer Paul Harrison would take over
Hughes's duties as interim chief executive officer, the company
said.
The company added that its senior independent director,
Andrew Griffith, would become non-executive chairman and help
the board find a permanent CEO.
Hughes would remain a non-executive director of the company.
Just Eat's former chief executive, David Buttress, left at
the end of its first quarter due to "urgent family matters,"
prompting the chairman to take up his role on a temporary basis.
