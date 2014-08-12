LONDON Aug 12 Online takeaway service Just-Eat Group reported a huge jump in half-year profits as the business gained scale in its key British market and elsewhere, benefiting from investments in its technology platform and marketing spend.

Just-Eat Group, which floated in London in April, said core underlying earnings gained 591 percent to 15.9 million pounds ($26.65 million) in the first six months of the year on revenue that was 58 percent higher at 69.8 million pounds.

"Our growing network of more than 40,000 restaurant partners combined with 6.9 million active users provides further momentum to fuel our expansion through the remainder of 2014 and beyond," chief executive David Buttress said in a statement on Tuesday.

The FTSE 250 company said growth was being driven by the increasing use of mobile phone apps to place orders and by its expansion outside of Britain. It has a presence in 12 other countries including Denmark, Ireland, Canada and Spain.

Shares in Just Eat have fallen 16 percent from their 260 pence listing price, closing at 219.5 pence on Monday. ($1 = 0.5967 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)