By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, March 28 Lanny Breuer, who stepped
down as head of the Justice Department's criminal division, is
returning to the law firm Covington & Burling where he spent
most of his career.
The firm announced that Breuer will assume the title of
vice-chair, beginning July 1.
Ethics rules bar Breuer from appearing before the department
or speaking to department officials for two years, but allow him
to work on any new inquiries behind the scenes.
In an interview on Wednesday, Breuer said he expects his
prior employer to increasingly focus on international
investigations including foreign bribery, money laundering, and
export issues.
"I think money-laundering will continue to be very big ...
for four years we built up a pretty big infrastructure and
recruited great lawyers to work on it," he said at Covington's
Washington office, across the street from Justice Department
headquarters on Pennsylvania Avenue.
In his role as vice-chairman of the firm, he said he plans
to split his time on client work, and on developing new work for
the firm.
Breuer, who shouldered much of the blame for the lack of
criminal cases related to the financial crisis but also led the
department to record settlements in other enforcement matters,
spent four years as the top criminal prosecutor at the
department.
He announced his plans to leave government in January, and
officially left the agency earlier this month.
The law firm declined to discuss Breuer's compensation, but
last year Covington reported profits per partner of $1.27
million.
FOREIGN COUNTERPARTS
While Breuer met frequently with foreign law enforcement on
foreign bribery and other matters, tensions recently flared with
the UK Serious Fraud Office over how to proceed with cases tied
to a global investigation into the manipulation of benchmark
interest rates including Libor.
UK authorities arrested former UBS employee Tom
Hayes days before the Justice Department filed criminal charges
against him in December, raising questions about whether the two
were coordinating their efforts.
Lawyers representing firms and individuals caught up in the
Libor probes have privately expressed frustration over what they
perceived as international friction among the authorities.
"There are always growing pains ... when you have a very
high-profile case, others will be interested in it," Breuer
said, describing the relationship between DOJ and foreign
counterparts as "great."
Breuer said he visited SFO director David Green in his
London office around three months ago. "We could not have had a
greater relationship," Breuer said.
TOO BIG TO JAIL?
The Justice Department has also come under fire for a
perceived lax approach against the largest financial
institutions, in a sentiment dubbed "too big to jail."
HSBC, for example, agreed to pay a record $1.9
billion in December to resolve charges of money laundering
lapses, but was not forced to plead guilty to the conduct, and
no individual bankers were criminally charged.
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder acknowledged at a Senate
hearing this month that some financial institutions are so large
that it becomes difficult to prosecute them because it would
"have a negative impact on the national economy, perhaps even
the world economy."
Instead HSBC and other institutions enter into deferred
prosecution agreements, in which the department agrees to defer
and drop charges for good behavior, instead of indicting a
company.
Breuer defended such agreements, which he said often result
in more draconian punishments than a plea might produce.
The HSBC agreement required the bank's management to
undertake a range of specific actions, for example, while a plea
does not usually include such specific requirements
Subsidiaries of two other banks, UBS and RBS, in
recent months did plead guilty in connection with Libor
manipulation, and those deals could provide a template for
future action, Breuer said.
"Everybody is seeing what will happen, and I do think more
financial institutions, if they've done wrong, will be held to
account in similar ways," he said.