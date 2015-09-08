By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 William Stellmach, a U.S.
Justice Department official who played a leading role in the
Libor manipulation investigation, has joined the law firm of
Willkie Farr & Gallagher, according to a person familiar with
the matter.
Stellmach, 42, worked in the Justice Department's criminal
fraud section for five years, rising to acting chief last year
before Andrew Weissman was named to the post.
A spokesman for the Justice Department confirmed Stellmach's
departure, but did not comment on where he was going.
Stellmach's last day at the Justice Department was Friday, he
said.
A Harvard-trained lawyer, Stellmach starts on Tuesday in
Willkie's white collar defense practice, the source said. The
person did not want to be identified because the move is
expected to be announced later Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for the firm did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
During his tenure, Stellmach was a key player in the probe
of the rigging of the London interbank offered rate (Libor) that
resulted in hefty penalties and agreements with banks including
UBS AG, Royal Bank of Scotland Plc and
Rabobank.
Stellmach charged the first individual defendants, according
to the Justice Department. Authorities found bank employees
submitted false rates to benefit trading positions.
Libor, the rate that banks charge one another for short-term
loans, affects rates on everything from student loans to credit
cards to adjustable-rate mortgages.
Stellmach also helped supervise cases involving violations
of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, including the case against
the French power company Alstom SA over bribes to
government officials and falsifying books and records.
In 2012, he was co-lead counsel in the trial against Robert
Allen Stanford for his role in a $8 billion Ponzi scheme.
Before joining the Justice Department's fraud section,
Stellmach was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Manhattan and worked
in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's New York
office.
(Editing by Dan Wilchins and Jeffrey Benkoe)