LONDON Feb 6 British government plans to
contract out billions of pounds worth of public services to
private companies have been called into question in a
parliamentary committee report published on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Justice plans, which have been criticised by
the opposition Labour party, include allowing firms to run
criminal probation services, and are part of a wider drive
across government to cut spending by outsourcing.
The chair of the justice select committee said that the
MOJ's handling of a 90 million-pound ($141 million) contract to
run court translation services was "shambolic" after translators
failed to turn up at court and others mistranslated hearings to
defendants.
The report also said that weaknesses in the MOJ's due
diligence and risk mitigation procedures were a "cause for
concern" ahead of its ambitious plans to contract out more
public services, and repeated a call made in a previous report
for an independent review into the department's ability to
commission services.
It added that the MOJ did not have a sufficient
understanding of the complexities of the work it was contracting
out when it started the procurement process.
The committee said that services firm Capita, which
inherited a five-year translation services contract when it
bought Applied Language Solutions for 7.5 million pounds in late
2011, had improved the service markedly but it had taken a long
time, even with Capita's "considerable" resources. The service
is also still largely boycotted by qualified interpreters who
previously worked in the public sector.
Capita acknowledged there had been issues regarding the
delivery of the contract but said it had invested in improving
its performance.
"Processes have been put in place to get the service running
efficiently and effectively which means that the vast majority
of booking requests are fulfilled and the volume of complaints
has fallen," Capita said in a statement.
The MOJ held a joint seminar with G4S in January,
reassuring its investors that the security firm was not
blacklisted from government work after its failure to provide
enough security guards for the London Olympics.
Analysts at Jefferies said in a note afterwards that they
estimated business opportunities for firms with the MOJ amounted
to 300-400 million pounds worth of prison facilities management,
100-150 million in electronic tagging and 60-100 million of
criminal fines compliance work.
Other government departments have also been blamed when
deals involving the private sector have gone awry, including the
mishandling of the award of the West Coast Main Line train
operating franchise late last year.