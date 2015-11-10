WASHINGTON Nov 10 The U.S. Justice Department
has sued to stop United Airlines from acquiring 24 takeoff and
landing slots at Newark Liberty International Airport from Delta
Airlines, it said on Tuesday.
"A slot is essentially a license to compete at Newark," said
Assistant Attorney General Bill Baer in a statement. "United
already holds most of them, and as a result, competition at
Newark is in critically short supply."
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for New Jersey in
Newark, alleges that the acquisition would lead to higher fares
and fewer choices for travelers.
