Actress Julianne Moore urges Americans to mark gun violence awareness day
NEW YORK Actress Julianne Moore is urging Americans to wear orange on Friday to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
LOS ANGELES Pop star Justin Timberlake unveiled on Sunday his first single in more than five years, "Suit & Tie," featuring rapper Jay Z and producer Timbaland and said a new album would be released later in 2013.
Timberlake, 31 and newly married to actress Jessica Biel, had teased his fans last week with a cryptic tweet saying "I think I am ready" and linking to a video showing him walk into a studio.
Timberlake, a six-time Grammy winner and former member of boy band N'Sync, took a break from music after his 2006 album "Futuresex/Lovesounds" and worked as an actor in movies such as "The Social Network."
He said in an open letter on his website that the new album is titled "The 20/20 Experience" but gave no further details.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jon Boyle)
NEW YORK Actress Julianne Moore is urging Americans to wear orange on Friday to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
LOS ANGELES The Beverly Hills home where Debbie Reynolds and her "Star Wars" actress daughter Carrie Fisher lived together is up for sale, along with hundreds of items of their personal property and Hollywood memorabilia, the auctioneers said on Thursday.