Cast member Justin Timberlake poses at the premiere of ''Trouble with the Curve'' at the Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LOS ANGELES Pop star Justin Timberlake unveiled on Sunday his first single in more than five years, "Suit & Tie," featuring rapper Jay Z and producer Timbaland and said a new album would be released later in 2013.

Timberlake, 31 and newly married to actress Jessica Biel, had teased his fans last week with a cryptic tweet saying "I think I am ready" and linking to a video showing him walk into a studio.

Timberlake, a six-time Grammy winner and former member of boy band N'Sync, took a break from music after his 2006 album "Futuresex/Lovesounds" and worked as an actor in movies such as "The Social Network."

He said in an open letter on his website that the new album is titled "The 20/20 Experience" but gave no further details.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jon Boyle)