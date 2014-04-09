BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
April 9 Just retirement group plc -
* Just retirement Group new business update - major defined benefit de-risking transaction
* Announce that its underwritten defined benefits de-risking division has completed contracts on a significant transaction
* Believe deal is largest of its kind and represents 36.5 mln stg of single premium income for group
* Has either completed or expects to complete number of other smaller transactions, such that it now expects its total premium income from defined benefits de-risking in financial year to 30th June 2014 to be at least 80 mln stg
* Current trading suggests that budget has had a material effect on individually underwritten annuity (IUA) volumes
* CEO: Given high degree of uncertainty in near term iua outlook, 7 pct growth in full year sales that we flagged at interims is no longer appropriate
* Transaction included both a process for verification of medical underwriting results and a price hedging strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter