BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
May 24 JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co.,Ltd. :
* Says it signs a contract with LG Display Co., Ltd., to supply display manufacturing equipment
* Says contract price of 21 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/IDctMG6X
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility