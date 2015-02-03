Feb 3Juventus Football Club SpA :

* Announced on Monday that it has terminated in its favour the current player sharing agreement with Empoli FC SpA concerning the registration rights of the player Daniele Rugani

* The sum for the termination has been set at 3.5 million euros ($3.96 million) that will be paid by Juventus in four football seasons

* The contract of employment signed by the player with Juventus will last until June 30, 2019

* The player will still be registered with Empoli up to June 30, 2015, based on the existing temporary disposal agreement

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)