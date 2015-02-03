Feb 3Juventus Football Club SpA :
* Announced on Monday that it has terminated in its favour
the current player sharing agreement with Empoli FC SpA
concerning the registration rights of the player Daniele Rugani
* The sum for the termination has been set at 3.5 million
euros ($3.96 million) that will be paid by Juventus in four
football seasons
* The contract of employment signed by the player with
Juventus will last until June 30, 2019
* The player will still be registered with Empoli up to June
30, 2015, based on the existing temporary disposal agreement
