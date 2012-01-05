* Top JVC shareholder Panasonic to become seventh-largest

* Selling price range to be set around Jan 17-19 (Adds details)

TOKYO Jan 5 JVC Kenwood Holdings said on Thursday that top shareholder Panasonic would sell 24 million JVC Kenwood shares, lowering its stake in the Japanese electronics maker to 1.75 percent from 19.28 percent.

Panasonic will become seventh-largest shareholder of JVC Kenwood after the move, JVC Kenwood said in a statement.

The selling price has not been set, and the price range is scheduled to be set somewhere between Jan. 17 and 19, the statement said.

JVC Kenwood shares closed down 1.1 percent at 262 yen, underperforming the benchmark Nikkei average, which fell 0.8 percent on the day.

JVC Kenwood, formed in 2008 through the merger of Japan Victor and Kenwood, has slashed jobs, sold off its main factory and shuttered other facilities over the past few years, hit by tough industry competition and hefty restructuring costs.

The company, which competes with Pioneer Corp and Alpine Electronics in car electronics, has also struggled to regain the trust of investors after restating its earnings in 2010 due to improper accounting. (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)