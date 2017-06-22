By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, June 22
LONDON, June 22 Private equity firm Waterland
has put Dutch gaming firm JVH up for sale after securing a €330m
loan financing that can stay in place for any new owners,
banking sources said.
Waterland acquired JVH in 2006 from ABN Amro and NPM
Capital, but lost the company to lenders in 2008 after JVH
struggled with tax changes. Waterland re-acquired JVH in the
same year having invested additional equity to clear its debt,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC.
It has now put the company on the block, hiring JP Morgan
and Moelis as sellside advisers, the sources said.
Information memorandums were sent out in the last week as
potential buyers gear up for an auction process, the sources
said.
Waterland and Moelis were not immediately available to
comment. JP Morgan declined to comment.
JVH recently completed a debt financing with Ares, which
provided a €240m unitranche financing and a €70m acquisition
facility. ING provided a €20m super senior revolving credit
facility. The loan refinanced existing debt and paid a small
dividend to owners, the sources said.
In an unusual move -- one seen more frequently in the high
yield bond market -- the loan comes with portability,
guaranteeing any potential buyer that the existing capital
structure can remain in place in the event of a sale, the
sources said.
Typically a change of ownership triggers a loan repayment.
Security of capital can be very attractive for potential
buyers. Despite paying up for direct lenders, the big attraction
is the flexibility offered compared to the cheaper syndicated
loan market.
Ares is able to support JVH’s buy-and-build strategy, with
the capacity to increase the total amount of debt in the company
to as much as €500m-€600m, the sources said.
JVH is expected to be paying around 6.5%-7%, higher than
they would be paying if they tapped the syndicated loan market,
but at the lower end of the unitranche market given leverage on
the company is below 5 times, the sources said.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)