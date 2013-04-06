MOSCOW, April 6 Russia criticised Western moves
to expand a planned United Nations probe into chemical weapons
in Syria and compared it to the build-up to the U.S. invasion of
Iraq.
Russia, which has used its clout as a veto-wielding
Security Council state to blunt Western pressure on Syria, says
the U.N. probe announced last month should focus on Syrian
government allegations rebels used chemical arms near Aleppo.
Western countries want two additional rebel claims about
the use of such arms investigated as well. The Syrian opposition
says President Bashar al-Assad's government carried out all
three alleged chemical attacks.
In a pointed statement, Russia's Foreign Ministry on
Saturday voiced anger over a letter in which it said the U.N.
Secretariat told the Syrian government it intended to broaden
the investigation beyond the incident in late March near Aleppo.
It said the U.N. Secretariat was seeking overly broad access
for investigators to facilities and individuals in Syria and
wanted to use aircraft for transportation.
"This approach brings to mind the line taken over an
investigation into the presence of chemical weapons in Iraq,
which was based on deliberately false data and led to well-known
consequences," it said, referring to the U.S.-led invasion in
2003.
"We cannot fail to draw the conclusion that under pressure
from certain states, the U.N. Secretariat is taking an
unconstructive and inconsistent position that in essence
undermines the investigation (into the incident near Aleppo),"
it said, without mentioning U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon
by name.
Last month, Russia accused Western nations of trying to use
the investigation to push Assad from power and said the probe
might be biased unless Russian and Chinese experts were part of
the team of investigators.
Russia says that it does not intend to prop up Assad but
that his departure from power must not be a precondition for a
political solution to the conflict.
More than 70,000 people have been killed during Syria's
two-year conflict.
(Reporting by Megan Davies and Steve Gutterman; Editing by
Jason Webb)