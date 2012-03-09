TOKYO, March 9 Japan's top oil refiner, JX
Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, said it resumed full operations of its
145,000 barrels per day (bpd) Sendai refinery on Friday, a move
that will leave just one of the refineries damaged in last
year's earthquake and tsunami yet to return to normal.
The remaining refinery is Cosmo Oil Co's 220,000
bpd Chiba refinery, east of Tokyo, which awaiting permission
from the local government to restart the first of two crude
distillation units.
Both it and the JX Sendai refinery had resumed partial
operations at limited capacity in January after being restored
following last year's disaster.
JX Nippon, the wholly owned downstream oil subsidiary of JX
Holdings Inc, operates eight refineries in Japan with
total capacity of 1,625,500 bpd.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)