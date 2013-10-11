* 150,000 tonnes of copper production a yr will start from
mid-2014
* Caserones project to yield $408 mln a yr profit from 2015
TOKYO Oct 11 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp,
parent of Japan's top copper smelter, said on Friday that its
project cost at Chile's Caserones copper mine has ballooned to
$4.2 billion, up 40 percent from its earlier plan due to spiking
labour costs and bad weather.
The latest estimate doubles its original plan of $2 billion
announced in 2010, which was revised to $3 billion in 2011
because of the strong Chilean peso and higher labour costs.
Since 2000, the cost of building and developing mines has
spiralled as China's voracious appetite for natural resources
boosted metal prices to record highs, increasing competition for
resources and lengthening the time miners and contractors had to
wait for key pieces of equipment.
"Due to a shortage of local construction workers, wages of
these workers have soared 30 percent since 2011," Tatsuji Ota,
an executive officer at JX Nippon Mining, told reporters.
A labour strike late last year and unexpectedly heavy
snowfall between May and July this year at the Caserones also
delayed construction and development and raised costs, he said.
The Caserones project, owned 75 percent by JX's unit Pan
Pacific Copper and 25 percent by Japanese trading house Mitsui &
Co Ltd., will start operation in January next year and
start producing 150,000 tonnes a year of copper concentrate from
mid-2014, JX said. Previously, it planned to begin operating in
October-December period this year.
The extra costs will be shared by the shareholders in a form
of equity or a loan, but details have not been decided, Ota
said.
Pan Pacific is 66 percent owned by JX Nippon Mining, which
is under JX Holdings Inc., and 34 percent by Mitsui
Mining and Smelting.
"Even with the cost overrun and the weaker copper price this
year, we can still make a profit," Ota said. "But the latest
cost hike means the cost of the project will not be covered
until 2021, two years longer than previously projected."
The project is slated to generate 40 billion yen ($407.79
million) in pre-tax profit per year from 2015.
COOLING INFLATION
Development costs across the mining industry escalated
during the boom years as miners competed for equipment and
workers, but most say that has now begun to cool as miners pull
back on spending.
Diego Hernandez, who took the helm at Chilean miner
Antofagasta Plc last year, said earlier this week that
he expects the cost of new projects to fall further following
two years of declines, as copper prices weaken into 2014, taking
the steam out of rampant inflation that has hampered
development.
Antofagasta has struggled, along with peers, to contain
operating costs and the cost of building and expanding mines in
an environment of rising prices over the last decade. But
Hernandez said project costs had already dropped 10 to 15
percent in the last two years.
"We don't feel that that's enough because project costs have
increased much more than any inflation rate," Hernandez said in
an interview, on the sidelines of London Metal Exchange
week.