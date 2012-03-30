(Corrects figure in 2nd paragraph to 20,000 bpd instead of 200,000)

TOKYO, March 30 Top oil refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said on Friday it would make an announcement on capacity reduction of its Mizushima refinery in western Japan at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT).

The company said in a statement it plans to cut the capacity by 20,000 barrels per day (bpd), without elaborating on the timing or reason.

It had boosted the capacity of its Mizushima refinery by a further 19,800 barrels per day to 400,000 bpd on March 22 in the wake of a supply shortage after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)