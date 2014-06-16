June 16 Beijing Jiaxun Feihong Electrical Co Ltd

* Says board approves to acquire 100 pct stake in Castel Intelligent for 208 million yuan ($33.50 million) via cash and share issue

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/rah22w

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2090 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)