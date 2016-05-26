May 26 Shenzhen Jinxinnong Feed Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 31, for 2015

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 1 and the dividend will be paid on June 1

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AMhRRg

