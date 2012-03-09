TOKYO, March 9 Japan's top refiner JX
Nippon Oil & Energy Corp said it would slightly delay
the restart of the 127,000 bpd crude distillation unit at its
Marifu refinery after a planned turnaround which is due to end
on Friday.
It is not clear when exactly the sole unit at the Marifu
plant will be restarted, a spokeswoman said. She declined to
comment if the delay will last for hours or for days.
The company in January announced it would shut the CDU at
its Marifu refinery in western Japan from Feb. 4 to March 9 for
turnaround.
(Reporting by Risa Maeda)