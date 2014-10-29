BRIEF-A brown company designats Roel Z. Castro as president and chief executive officer
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
COPENHAGEN Oct 29 Denmark's Jyske Bank said on Wednesday it had earned pretax profits of 601 million Danish crowns ($103 million) in the third quarter of this year, slightly above expectations.
Analysts had expected a profit of 590 million Danish crowns against the 508 million it had earned a year ago.
Loan impairments, however, were higher than expected at 495 million Danish crowns against 341 million Danish crowns expected by analysts in a Reuters poll and the 232 million crowns in the same period a year ago. (1 US dollar = 5.8404 Danish crown) (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 25.5 percent to 55.1 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 173 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (111.6 million yuan)