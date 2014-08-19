Ohio investigates Visa's debit card transactions
April 21 Visa Inc said on Friday it was being investigated on rules related to acceptance of its debit cards, cardholder verification methods and routing of debit transactions.
COPENHAGEN Aug 19 Jyske Bank, Denmark's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation, almost quadrupled pretax profit in the second quarter, aided by a reassessment of assets and liabilities in the wake of the acquisition of mortgage lender BRFkredit.
But pretax profit was still below analysts' expectations. It rose to 2.39 billion Danish crowns ($428 million), up from 641 million a year earlier but below a forecast of 2.58 billion million in a Reuters poll.
Loan impairments rose to 705 million crowns from 385 million crowns a year ago and well above an average forecast of 430 million crowns in the poll.
The bank did not give a financial guidance for the full-year.
