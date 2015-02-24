(Adds details on impairments, losses)

COPENHAGEN Feb 24 Denmark's Jyske Bank swung to an unexpected loss in the fourth quarter, weighed down by hefty charges for non-performing loans.

The pretax loss was 301 million Danish crowns ($46 million), compared with a forecast profit of 613 million crowns from analysts in a Reuters poll.

Denmark's third largest listed bank said it booked 717 million crowns in loan impairment charges compared to 398 million in the third quarter. In 2014 as a whole, charges were 2.54 billion crowns against 1.15 billion in 2013.

It particularly noted impairments in the agriculture sector.

Danish farmers, especially pig farmers and milk producers, have been hit hard by falling prices in part due to a Russian ban on European foods.

Additionally, it said it lost 541 million Danish crowns related to customers hedging interest rates in 2014, compared to a gain of 249 million crowns the previous year.

Denmark's central bank began easing monetary policy at the end of last year as the crown currency strained against the upper end of the tight range it is pegged in against the euro.

The central bank cut interest rates four times in four weeks at the start of this year, deep into negative territory - a development that is likely to weigh on Danish banks' results this year.

Jyske Bank earned 3.1 billion crowns in pre-tax profit last year, below expectations of 4.0 billion crowns. Full year impairment charges came above analysts' forecasts of 1.57 billion crowns.

The bank said it would not propose a dividend for 2014, as expected by analysts.

($1 = 6.5837 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; writing by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Louise Heavens and John Stonestreet)