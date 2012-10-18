COPENHAGEN Oct 18 Denmark's second biggest bank by market capitalisation, Jyske Bank, reported on Thursday a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter pre-tax profit and said its underlying business was sound.

Jyske Bank posted a 620 million Danish crown ($109 million) pretax profit in the third quarter, beating the 372 million crown profit seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a 108 million crown result in the year-ago period.

The bank posted a 711 million crown pretax loss in the previous quarter, taking heavy impairment charges after the country's regulator rolled out new writedown rules.

($1 = 5.6853 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)