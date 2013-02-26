COPENHAGEN Feb 26 Denmark's second biggest bank by market capitalisation, Jyske Bank, reported on Tuesday a slightly bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter pre-tax profit and said it was bracing for further tough economic conditions.

Jyske Bank posted a 440 million Danish crown ($77.93 million) pretax profit in the fourth quarter, just topping the 421 million crown profit seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with a 175 million crown result in the year-ago period.

($1 = 5.6464 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley)