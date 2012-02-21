COPENHAGEN Feb 21 Denmark's Jyske Bank on Tuesday said it saw the foundation for "considerably" better results in 2012 than in 2011, after it confirmed its 2011 pretax profit dropped 40 percent.

The 2011 profit was hurt by a $40 million dollar lawsuit provision and 299 million crowns provision relating to Greek government bonds.

"Despite the fact that there is still concern about the Greek debt crisis, the foundation for considerably better results in 2012 compared to 2011 is in place," Jyske Bank said.

The bank's 2011 pretax profit dropped to 601 million Danish crowns from 1.0 billion a year before.

