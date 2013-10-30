(Repeats to attach to Reuters alerts)
COPENHAGEN Oct 30 Jyske Bank,
Denmark's second biggest bank by market capitalisation, reported
a smaller-than-expected fall in third quarter pretax profit as
loan impairments were lower than analysts anticipated.
Pretax profit fell to 508 million Danish crowns ($93.78
million) in the quarter, down from 620 million a year earlier
and but above a forecast for 459 million in a Reuters poll
.
Loan impairments fell to 231 million crowns from 235 million
in the year-ago quarter and below an average forecast of 288
million crowns in the poll.
($1 = 5.4169 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Cowell)