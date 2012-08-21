COPENHAGEN Aug 21 Denmark's second biggest bank
by market capitalisation, Jyske Bank, said on Tuesday
its business improved in July and posted a small profit for the
first seven months of the year after a loss in the first half.
Jyske Bank said in July that stricter rules on loan
impairments hit first-half pretax results by about 900 million
Danish crowns ($148.07 million), knocking it into the red for
the period.
It said on Tuesday it recorded a pretax profit of 42 million
crowns for the seven months to end July.
"The profit for July emphasises that the underlying
development of Jyske Bank is improving," Chief Executive Anders
Dam said in a statement.
($1 = 6.0332 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)