COPENHAGEN Aug 21 Denmark's second biggest bank
by market capitalisation, Jyske Bank, said on Tuesday
it could reverse most of a 900 million crowns ($149.17 million)
provision taken in the first half of the year due to stricter
regulations.
"There is a very good chance that we can reverse that money
in some years time," Chief Executive Anders Dam told Reuters
after the bank said its business improved in July and posted a
small profit for the first seven months of the year after a loss
in the first half.
Dam also said Jyske Bank had the means to could carry out
acquisitions for up to 18 billion crowns.
Jyske Bank said in July that stricter rules on loan
impairments hit first-half pretax results by about 900 million
Danish crowns ($148.07 million), knocking it into the red for
the period.
On Tuesday it reported a pretax profit of 42 million crowns
for the seven months to end July.
($1 = 6.0332 Danish crowns)
