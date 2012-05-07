COPENHAGEN May 7 The head of Denmark's Jyske Bank said on Monday the bank is open to possible acquisitions.

"We are looking at possible acquisitions on a case-by-case basis," Chief Executive Anders Dam told Reuters after the bank reported higher first-quarter profits.

"There is a possibility to raise more capital if that becomes necessary, and we have the management resources in place," Dam said.

