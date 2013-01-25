(Adds details, quotes, background)
COPENHAGEN Jan 25 Denmark's second biggest bank
Jyske Bank has agreed to take over Sparekassen Lolland
after the unlisted rival failed to meet the financial watchdog's
solvency requirements, the banks said on Friday.
Denmark has the most fragmented banking industry in the
Nordic region with more than 100 banks and many in the industry
are predicting further consolidation in the wake of the
financial crisis.
The two banks said on Friday that the country's financial
services regulator had concluded after an inspection that
Sparekassen Lolland needed to make further loan impairment
charges and provisions for guarantees.
As a result Sparekassen Lolland said it would be impossible
to meet its solvency requirements within the time allowed.
"Consequently, it is not possible for Sparekassen Lolland to
continue as an independent financial institution," Jyske Bank
said.
The FSA had set a deadline for the bank of Sunday, Jan 27 at
0500 GMT to meet the minimum capital solvency requirement of 8
percent of assets.
Jyske Bank will take over all of Sparekassen Lolland's
customers, assets and liabilities, except for share capital and
subordinated capital, it said in the statement.
The take-over comprises all 45,000 customers of Sparekassen
Lolland's branches and 70,000 customers of online bank
FinansNetbanken.
The bank's balance sheet amounts to 12.9 billion Danish
crowns ($2.33 billion) while loans and advances total 7.1
billion crowns and deposits 9.7 billion crowns.
All necessary approvals from the authorities had been
obtained, the banks said, offering no details of a takeover
price.
Sparekassen Lolland's branches and FinansNetbanken will be
open for business as usual, it said in the statement.
($1 = 5.5380 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)