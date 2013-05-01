COPENHAGEN May 1 Jyske Bank, Denmark's second biggest bank by market capitalisation, posted a surprise rise in first-quarter pretax earnings on Wednesday on the back of lower loan impairments and better-than-expected interest income.

Jyske Bank's pretax profit rose to 561 million crowns ($99.21 million) in the quarter from 502 million a year ago to come in well ahead of the 416 million seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Denmark's banking sector, a fragmented landscape of many smaller players in comparison with the likes of neighbouring Sweden, is slowly recovering from a burst property bubble and heavy writedowns on loans to struggling farmers.

Jyske's loan impairment charges and provisions for guarantees totalled 242 million crowns versus a year-ago 398 million and the 308 million seen by analysts. ($1 = 5.6549 Danish crowns) (Via Stockholm newsroom; reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Patrick Lannin)