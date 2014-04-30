BRIEF-Far East Horizon says units entered asset disposal agreements
* Unit and GF Securities Asset Management entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement
COPENHAGEN, April 30 Jyske Bank A/S : * Said has decided to make a capital increase of 23,760,000 new shares by private placement to BRFholding * Said the new shares will be issued at a subscription price of 295.9 Danish crowns per share corresponding to latest traded price at 1200 CET of the Jyske Bank share at NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen on Wednesday
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Sibanye Gold's shareholders approved the South African miner's $2.2 billion buyout of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining < SWC.N>, moving it a step closer to significantly boosting its platinum portfolio. ** Israel Chemicals has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for about $180 million, a leading Israeli financial news website reported