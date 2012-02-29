* Danish bank offers up to 6.48 mln new shares
* Offering is equal to a near 10 pct stake
* Expects to raise about 1.3 bln DKK ($234 mln
(Adds details)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 29 Denmark's Jyske Bank
offered investors up to 6.48 million new shares on
Wednesday in a private placement at market price expected to
raise about 1.3 billion crowns ($233.9 million) and give the
bank greater flexibility to grow.
The offering, which equates to about 9.99 percent of the
current registered share capital, will be carried out through an
accelerated bookbuild targetting domestic and international
institutional investors, Jyske Bank A/S said in a statement.
"The bookbuilding process will start immediately," it said.
Shares in Jyske Bank closed at 200.20 crowns just before the
announcement.
"The net proceeds from the capital increase will strengthen
Jyske Bank's capital base, allowing Jyske Bank flexibility in
relation to organic growth as well as acquisitions of additional
activities in a changing regulatory environment," it said.
Handelsbanken Capital Markets and J.P. Morgan Securities
were engaged as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners
for the offering, Jyske Bank said.
Jyske Bank, the second biggest Danish bank by market
capitalisation, said it expected to announce the offer price on
March 1 and for the shares to begin trading on March 2.
The bank has agreed to a six-month lock-up period during
which it will not issue or offer to sell any more stock, it
said.
($1 = 5.5577 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)