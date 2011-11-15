Nov 15 Education provider K12 Inc posted a higher first-quarter profit, helped by a rise in enrollment, and forecast strong fiscal 2012 revenue.

K-12, a technology-based education company that provides curriculum and education services for students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary education, forecast fiscal 2012 revenue of over $680 million. Analysts, on average, were expecting $671.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The July-September net income rose to $4.6 million, or 12 cents a share, from $2.2 million, or 7 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue shot up 43 percent to $193.3 million.

Total average enrollment jumped 42 percent to 141,525 students.

Shares of the Herndon, Virginia-based company closed at $33.67 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)