SINGAPORE, June 28 Shares of Singapore
investment firm k1 Ventures Ltd jumped to their
highest level since August last year after its majority
shareholders offered to take the firm private in a deal valuing
it around S$292 million ($228.71 million).
Within five minutes of trading, K1 shares had surged as much
as 19.5 percent to S$0.135, matching the offer price of S$0.135
per share. More than 2 million shares were traded, 3.4 times the
average full-day volume over the past 30 days.
K1's main shareholders include a unit of Keppel Corp Ltd
.
K1 has investments in sectors such as transportation
leasing, education, oil and gas exploration, financial services
and automotive retail.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)