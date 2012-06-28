SINGAPORE, June 28 Shares of Singapore investment firm k1 Ventures Ltd jumped to their highest level since August last year after its majority shareholders offered to take the firm private in a deal valuing it around S$292 million ($228.71 million).

Within five minutes of trading, K1 shares had surged as much as 19.5 percent to S$0.135, matching the offer price of S$0.135 per share. More than 2 million shares were traded, 3.4 times the average full-day volume over the past 30 days.

K1's main shareholders include a unit of Keppel Corp Ltd .

K1 has investments in sectors such as transportation leasing, education, oil and gas exploration, financial services and automotive retail. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)