UPDATE 2-Qualcomm results beat help allay worries over Apple dispute
* Shares rise 2.4 pct aftermarket (Adds details, updates shares)
Nov 17 K2 Internet SA :
* Q3 revenue 19.3 million zlotys versus 15.4 million zlotys last year
* Q3 operating profit 187,000 zlots versus 32,000 zlotys last year
* Q3 net profit 5.5 million zlotys versus 21,000 zlotys last year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Shares rise 2.4 pct aftermarket (Adds details, updates shares)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Tesla Inc and the former head of its Autopilot program have settled a lawsuit brought by the electric vehicle maker in January, the parties said on Wednesday, in a deal that prevents the former executive from recruiting Tesla employees for a year.