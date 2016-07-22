Fans of Rajinikanth pour milk as an offering over his cut-out on the release date of his new movie 'Endhiran' (Robot) in Chennai October 1, 2010. REUTERS/Babu/Files

A man carries a plaster of Paris artwork featuring actor Rajinikanth outside a movie theatre on the eve of the release of Tamil film 'Kabali' in Bengaluru, India, July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Known to his legion of fans as Thalaivar, Rajinikanth aka Shivajirao Gaikwad is a former bus conductor who is arguably India’s biggest movie star

- Cinemas in Tamil Nadu and some even in Mumbai to open at 3 a.m. on Friday to usher in movie star Rajinikanth’s first film in two years

- The film stars Rajinikanth as Kabali, an aging crime boss. Bollywood actor Radhika Apte plays his wife

- “Kabali” to be shown in more than 10,000 movie screens worldwide, including 3,000 in southern India where most of Rajinikanth’s fans are based

- Fans bathe giant statues of the 65-year-old actor in milk, pray when he appears on screen, and queue up to watch his movies

- Several organizations have declared a holiday to pre-empt people going on leave, while others have offered employees free tickets to “Kabali”

- Aurora, a theatre in central Mumbai’s Matunga neighbourhood, has a permanent 10-foot cutout of Rajinikanth that was repainted for the “Kabali” opening.

- Fans are expected to arrive at Aurora by 1 a.m., two hours before the first show begins

- Fox Star India is distributing the film in the rest of India, a territory where Rajinikanth is not that big a movie star. Social media has made even Bollywood audiences curious about the Rajinikanth phenomenon

- Trade experts predict the film will earn more than 5 billion rupees ($74 million), more than any Bollywood film ever

