BERLIN, March 20 Kabel Deutschland investor Elliott Management Corporation said on Friday it would ask a court to enforce the appointment of special auditors on the German company's takeover by Vodafone.

Elliott, which holds 13.5 percent in Kabel Deutschland according to Thomson Reuters data, wants to appoint independent auditors to investigate whether the German cable company's management informed investors accurately and in a timely manner about the takeover. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Pravin Char)