By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Oct 28 U.S. hedge fund Elliott has
filed another lawsuit in its battle with Vodafone over
the price of the British group's takeover of German cable firm
Kabel Deutschland.
Elliott Management Corporation, which holds 13.5 percent in
Kabel Deutschland, said on Tuesday it had asked a Munich court
to order the company to give it a full copy of a report prepared
by a special auditor.
The auditor, appointed at the company's annual general
meeting last year, looked into the actions of Kabel Deutschland
and Vodafone before and during their merger negotiations, which
were announced in June 2013.
"Kabel Deutschland has found information which is contained
within the report that is data sensitive, i.e. personal data of
employees, or commercially sensitive. Consequently, Kabel
Deutschland will today convey these points to the Special
Auditor," the company said.
"We expect the Special Auditor to react accordingly and then
Kabel Deutschland will send this report to any shareholder that
requests it."
At Kabel Deutschland's annual meeting earlier this month,
Chief Executive Manuel Cubero said the auditor had found that
the offer price may not have been appropriate.
Cubero denied the accusation.
Vodafone secured just over three quarters of the shares in
Germany's largest cable company with its 7.7 billion euro ($9.8
billion) takeover offer, expanding the British mobile operator's
television and fixed-line services in Germany.
In July 2014, Elliott, and investment management firms
Davidson Kempner and York Capital sued Vodafone for a higher
compensation. The funds had tendered some of their shares to
enable Vodafone to complete the deal.
Elliott has asked for between 225 euros and 275 euros per
share of Kabel Deutschland, roughly three times as much as the
84.53 euros in cash that Vodafone had offered.
A person familiar with Elliott's thinking said, depending on
the findings of the special auditor, the investor may take
further action.
Potential additional steps include demanding an
extraordinary general meeting, which the investor can force as
it owns more than 5 percent of the company.
Elliott said in a statement that shareholders have the right
to access the report in its full, unredacted version and draw
their own conclusions: "What is in the report that the company
doesn't want shareholders to see?"
Elliott has sued for higher compensation as a minority
shareholder in takeovers in the past, a strategy dubbed "playing
the back end".
