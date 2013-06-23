FRANKFURT/LONDON June 23 British mobile operator
Vodafone will go public with its revised all-cash offer
for Germany's cable group Kabel Deutschland early on
Monday, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Sunday.
One of the sources said the offer would be 87 euros per
share, which includes an offer of 84.50 euros per share plus a
2.50 euro dividend that had been pledged by Kabel but not yet
paid. That would give a total of 7.7 billion euros ($10.12
billion)
The two sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity,
said Kabel Deutschland looked set to recommend the new offer to
its shareholders, but one of the sources cautioned that could
still change.
Vodafone contacted Germany's largest cable operator earlier
this month to indicate that it would be willing to pay about
81 euros per share, or 7.2 billion euros for the group. However,
the offer was deemed to be inadequate and since then John
Malone's Liberty Global, which owns Germany's No. 2
cable operator Unity Media, has made an 85 euro-per-share offer.
Vodafone wants Kabel so that it can offer more competitive,
comprehensive packages with television, fixed-line and broadband
services for more of its mobile customers, while Liberty Global
wants to expand in one of its best-performing markets.
Vodafone also believes it will have the advantage over
Liberty because its offer would be in cash and it is likely to
face fewer regulatory barriers than Liberty.
Vodafone and Kabel Deutschland both declined to comment